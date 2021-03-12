Crude Oil Futures: Potential for further gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

CME Group’s flash data for Crude Oil futures markets noted traders added around 30.8K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reaching the second build in a row. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second consecutive day, now by around 118.4K contracts.

WTI now looks to 2021 highs near $68.00

Prices of the WTI surpassed the $65.00 mark per barrel on Thursday amidst rising open interest. The move higher is therefore expected to continue with the next target at the yearly highs near the $68.00 mark (March 8) in the very near-term.

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 200-HMA as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD retreats to 200-HMA as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD has pulled back to key support near 1.1960, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3950 ahead of UK data

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3950 ahead of UK data

GBP/USD eases from the weekly top of 1.4005 while heading into UK GDP release for January. While broad US dollar bounce after the three-day downtrend can be traced as the key behind the cable’s pullback moves, vaccine news offered extra filters to the moves.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields

Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields

Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.

Gold News

Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs

Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs

Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.

Read more

RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust

RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust

Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures