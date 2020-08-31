Crude Oil Futures: Outlook remains neutral/bullish

CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 4K at the end of last week, reversing three builds in a row. In the same line, volume prolonged the choppy activity and shrunk by around 55.4K contracts.

WTI still capped by $44.00/oz

Prices of the barrel of WTI cling to the $43.00 mark at the beginning of the week. Last Friday, prices posted modest losses amidst shrinking open interest and volume, leaving the neutral/positive outlook unchanged for the time being and with immediate target at the $44.00 mark per barrel.