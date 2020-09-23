Crude Oil Futures: Outlook remains neutral/bearish

Traders increased their open interest positions by around 5.6K contracts on Tuesday, extending the erratic performance seen as of late in light of flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume resumed the downside and shrunk by around 182.1K contracts.

WTI: Further rangebound in the pipeline

Prices of the barrel of WTI charted an inconclusive session on Tuesday on the back of rising open interest. That said, further consolidation remains well on the cards around the key barrier at $40.00 for the time being.