Crude Oil Futures: Oil prices rise as demand slowly recovers – Charles Schwab

Crude Oil futures prices continue to recover from the historic April lows as a combination of production cuts and signs of increasing demand appear to have stabilized the market in the near-term, per Charles Schwab.

Key quotes

“On the production front, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC Plus members appear ready to continue their agreed upon 9.7 million barrels per day production cuts potentially past June, which was agreed to in the last OPEC meeting.”

“On the demand front, we note that several countries are beginning to ease some of the measures imposed and are allowing more businesses to reopen. This should help to grow energy demand modestly at first and help to curtail the current global glut of Crude Oil.”

“With prices now back above 30.00, we could see the market trade within a new price range from 30.00 up to 35.00, which we have seen last back in mid-April.”

“Major chart support is seen at the April 22 low of 20.28, with resistance seen at the March 9 high of 38.98.”