Crude Oil Futures: Near-term rebound on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

CME Group’s preliminary figures for Crude Oil futures markets noted open interest went up by around 8.7K contracts on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks. On the other hand, volume shrunk by around 208.5K contracts following Tuesday’s build.

WTI now eyes a move to YTD highs near $68.00

Prices of the WTI recorded modest gains on Wednesday and reversed two negative sessions in a row. The uptick was on the back of rising open interest, allowing the resumption of the upside with the target at the 2021 highs just below the $68.00 mark per barrel.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1900, awaits ECB's reaction to rising yields

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1900, awaits ECB's reaction to rising yields

EUR/USD steadies above 1.19, stalling a two-day recovery rally ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels

Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.

Gold News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures