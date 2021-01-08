Crude Oil Futures: Further upside on the table

CME Group’s advanced readings for crude oil futures markets noted traders added around 18.6K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reaching the second build in a row. Volume, instead, went down for the second consecutive session, now by around 502.2K contracts.
WTI looks firmer and targets $54.00
Prices of the WTI keeps the rally well and sound. Thursday’s positive performance was in tandem with rising open interest, which should be supportive of further upside in the very near-term. Against this, the February peaks near $54.50 now emerge as the next target of relevance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
