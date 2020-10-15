Crude Oil Futures: Further upside in the pipeline

CME Group’s flash prints for crude oil futures markets noted open interest rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, now by nearly 9.2K contracts. Volume, instead, keeps the choppiness unaltered and shrunk by around 67.2K contracts.
WTI still targets the $41.50 region
Prices of the WTI keep the positive mood so far this week. Rising open interest coupled with Wednesday’s uptick opens the door to extra gains in the short-term horizon, always with the initial target at the $41.50 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
