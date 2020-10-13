Crude Oil Futures: Further decline not ruled out

CME Group’s preliminary readings for crude oil futures markets noted open interest went up by nearly 18K contracts on Monday, reversing four consecutive daily pullbacks. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second straight session, now by around 28.4K contracts.
WTI could drop to the 200-day SMA
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extended the recent leg lower at the beginning of the week, breaking below the critical $40.00 mark. The move lower was in tandem with a moderate raise in open interest, leaving the idea of further losses well on the cards for the time being. Against this, WTI could re-visit the key 200-day SMA near $38.40 in the very short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial. Focus shifts to the US CPI data.
GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000
GBP/USD is under selling pressure, amid renewed dollar’s demand and no progress in Brexit talks. EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier said they will continue to work for a “fair deal.”
XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI
Gold sellers continue to lurk just above $1925. US dollar remains buoyed by discouraging vaccine news. Eyes on US CPI report and sentiment on Wall Street.
US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit
Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September. Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023. Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.