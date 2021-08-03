Crude Oil Futures: Further decline not favoured

Open interest in crude oil futures markets went down by nearly 3K contracts at the beginning of the week, partially reversing the previous build, considering preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and rose by around 245K contracts, the largest single day build since July 19.
WTI faces extra gains above $74.00
Prices of the WTI started the week on a negative footing, receding to the $71.00 area. The downtick was amidst shrinking open interest, however, hinting at the view that a deeper pullback is somewhat not favoured in the very near term at least. On the upside, prices need to surpass recent tops around $74.00 to allow for further gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range below 1.1900. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery amid a rebound in the risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3900 as risk rebounds
GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3900 amid a steady US dollar and risk recovery. Brexit optimism and fall in daily covid cases in the UK underpin the pound. BOE monetary policy decision and US NFP data hold the key this week.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,800 on firmer T-bond yields
Gold edges lower towards $1800 heading into Tuesday’s European session, amid mixed clues. The yellow metal posted a Doji candlestick for Monday’s daily chart amid indecision as the coronavirus woes battled the stimulus hopes.
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: