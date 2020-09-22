Crude Oil Futures: Further decline looks shallow

Traders scaled back their open interest positions in crude oil futures markets by around 32.5K contracts on Monday, resuming the downside following Friday’s uptick. On the other hand, volume went up by more than 93K contracts following two daily drops in a row, all in light of flash data from CME Group.
WTI: Solid support emerges around $36.00
The barrel of WTI dropped and tested the vicinity of the $38.00 mark at the beginning of the week, just to rebound afterwards. The negative performance in the commodity was amidst declining open interest, signalling that a deeper pullback looks somewhat unlikely for the time being. The next support of relevance in case the downside picks up pace is at the monthly lows in the $36.00 zone per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2800 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD resumes decline below 1.2800. The US dollar regained ground amid the tepid market mood. All eyes remain on BOE’s Bailey speech and UK PM Johnson’s emergency COBRA meeting amid virus surge.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as US dollar regains footing
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00
WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.
Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off
Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.