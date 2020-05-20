Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains look unlikely very near-term

Traders scaled back their open interest positions for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, this time by around 36.5K contracts in light of flash readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume resumed the downtrend and went down by almost 363.5K contracts.
WTI faces a potential correction
The recent sharp recovery in prices of the barrel of WTI appears to have met strong resistance in the $32.00 mark for the time being. Tuesday’s drop in open interest and volume hints at the likeliness that a probable correction could be in the offing, with the potential target in the $24.00 mark per barrel.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The data will be key for GBP/USD pair traders considering the survey period that includes the coronavirus-led lockdown.
EUR/USD makes a move toward 100-day average on signs of risk reset
With the US stock futures pointing to risk reset, EUR/USD appears set to test the 100-day average for the second straight day. Sentiment indices point to a positive turnaround in the Eurozone economy. Analysts expect the shared currency to test 1.10 in the near-term.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Gold rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's 15-minutes chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
US Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index May Preview: Is the bottom in?
Is the fastest and most devastating collapse in employment and GDP in US history reaching its bottom? That is one conclusion from the expected bounce in May purchasing managers’ indexes from the UK firm IHS Markit.