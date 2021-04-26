Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains look likely

According to flash data from CME Group for Crude Oil futures markets, open interest rose by around 8.1K contracts at the end of last week, reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks. In the same line, volume went up by around 7.3K contracts after two drops in a row.

WTI now eyes the $64.00 mark

The recent uptrend in prices of the WTI was amidst increasing open interest and volume, allowing for the continuation of the upside momentum with target at the recent peaks beyond the $64.00 mark per barrel (April 20).