Crude Oil Futures: Extra downside appears shallow

CME Group’s flash data for Crude Oil futures markets noted open interest shrunk for the second session in a row on Friday, this time by nearly 7K contracts. In the same direction, volume went down for the third session in a row, now by around 292.2K contracts.
WTI: Upside still faces resistance around $41.50
Prices of the WTI trades within a mild downtrend so far. However, Friday’s inconclusive performance was amidst shrinking open interest and volume, supporting the idea of shallow pullbacks and leaving a potential rebound in the pipeline. That said, the $41.50 level still emerges as a key barrier for oil bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
