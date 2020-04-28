In light of flash figures from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest rose for the first time after five consecutive sessions, this time by around 3.1K contracts. Volume followed suit and reversed three straight pullbacks, rising by around 73.1K contracts.

WTI: Another meltdown on the cards?

Prices of the barrel of the WTI extended the bearish note on Monday. Further downside, therefore, is on the cards and supported by rising open interest and volume. Against this, the door remains open to another potential collapse in prices to levels below zero.