Considering advanced prints from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, traders scaled back their open interest positions by mor than 8K contracts on Monday, following two daily builds in a row. On the other hand, volume partially reversed the previous pullback and went up by around 16.3K contracts.
WTI remains under pressure in the sub-$90.00 area
Prices of the barrel of the WTI extended the leg lower on Monday amidst declining open interest. That said, a deeper pullback appears unlikely in the very near term, while bullish attempts look capped by the 200-day SMA around $95.50 for the time being.
