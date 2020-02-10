Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks limited near-term

Open interest in crude oil futures shrunk for the third consecutive day on Friday, this time by around 28.7K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, reversed three drops in a row and increased by more than 8K contracts.
WTI appears supported around $49.30
Prices of the WTI have resumed the downside following last week’s bullish attempt to the $52.00 mark per barrel. Declining open interest at the end of last week gives support to the idea that decent contention emerges at YTD lows around $49.30. This view is also reinforced by the current oversold levels measured by the RSI (27.70).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
