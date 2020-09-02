Crude Oil Futures: Door open for further gains

Traders increased their open interest positions in Crude Oil futures markets by 4.6K contracts on Wednesday following two consecutive daily pullbacks and in light of preliminary data from CME Group. Volume, too, rose after two drops in a row, this time by around 178.8K contracts.
WTI seen edging higher
Tuesday’s small uptick in prices of the West Texas Intermediate was accompanied by increasing open interest and volume, leaving the scenario of further gains unchanged in the very near-term. That said, the next resistance of relevance in WTI is still seen at the $44.00 mark per barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB concern over euro value, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, off the two-year highs above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. The dollar is stronger after the upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI. ADP NFP is awaited.
GBP/USD capped under 1.34 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, off the new 2020-peak of 1.3482 as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
Gold: Bulls still hopeful while above robust $1949 support
Gold is nursing losses on Wednesday, having borne the brunt of the broad-based US dollar rebound after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI revived hopes of some improvement in the economic recovery.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.