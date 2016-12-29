Crude Oil: 12m target $50/bbl – Goldman Sachs

Oil fundamentals have weakened sharply since OPEC announced a tentative agreement to cut production and analysts at Goldman Sachs now expect a large surplus of 0.7 mb/d in 1Q17 in the absence of such a cut with 12m target now at $50/bbl.

Key Quotes

“Importantly though, data over the past two months leave us more conﬁdent that the global oil market will shift into deﬁcit by 2H17 even with OPEC production above current levels, on the combination of stronger expected demand growth and lower production from high-cost countries in decline.”

“With greater certainty that deﬁcits will ﬁnally materialize, there is now a stronger economic incentive for OPEC producers to prevent a further rise in inventories in 1H17 and instead act to normalize the current high level of inventories through a short-duration production cut. In our view, the goal of normalizing inventories should, however, not target elevated oil prices as the ﬂattening of the oil cost curve and the unprecedented velocity of the shale supply response would make such an endeavor rapidly self-defeating above $55/bbl.”