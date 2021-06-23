CrowdStrike Holdings Stock News: Dragonfly doji leads CRWD to all-time high

- CrowdStrike hit an all-time high on Tuesday.
- The swing high is likely to continue after Monday's dragonfly doji.
- Bulls should target $284.88 – the 161.8% Fibo.
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock bounced back from Monday’s uncertainty to claim a new all-time high of $257.55 on a nearly 8% bounce. CRWD shares remained buoyant in the premarket as investors anticipate a continuing swing high on Wednesday, June 23.
Crowdstrike Price Prediction: Expect CRWD stock to soar
One of the fastest growing names in the cybersecurity space, on Monday CrowdStrike stock ricocheted down from the earlier all-time high from February 16 that last Friday’s session brought it near. In the interim since February, CRWD stock had fallen as far as $168 in the doldrums of March. Monday’s session saw CRWD drop precipitously on a gap down and seemed to announce the end of the recent bull run that began in mid-May. But the end of Monday’s session turned the long red daily candle into a dragonfly doji, typically a heavily bullish indicator when it comes in the midst of an upward trend.
On top of the chart already looking ready to roar on Tuesday, sell-side firm Stifel Nicolaus updated its price target to $300. Though CRWD stock is richly valued at the moment, Stifel analysts said that Q1 subscriptions were up 82% YoY and that revenue would likely continue 2020’s steep rise. Revenue rose from $481 million in fiscal 2020 to $874 million in fiscal 2021. Though CrowdStrike is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis, net losses fell from $142 million to $93 million over that same period.
At present, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) on the daily chart gives a reading of 71, ever so slightly in overbought territory. CRWD stock has not been above 70 since the first half of January. Support comes from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $226.21. Below here the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement comes in at $215.23, right above the 50-day SMA at $213.23. But since you are all here wondering where bulls should hope to target, the nearest upside goal is $284.88 at the 161.8% Fibonacci. Above that is only the $300 Stifel price target, which may tempt the bullest of bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
