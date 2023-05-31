CrowdStrike Earnings: CRWD stock dives nearly 12% despite strong showing in Q1

Share:

CrowdStrike beats Wall Street consensus for first quarter.

CRWD slides 11.9% afterhours on Wednesday following release.

Adjusted earnings per share arrives at $0.57, 7 cents above the average forecast.

Revenue of $693 million beats consensus by $16 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reported a promising first quarter late Wednesday, but its stock price did not get the memo. Most observers thought the slowdown in revenue growth was the culprit, but either way CRWD stock slid 11.9% to $141 in late trading.

Crowdstrike stock news

CrowdStrike reported $0.57 per share in adjusted earnings, 7 cents better than Wall Street's consensus and well above the $0.31 in adjusted EPS reported one year ago. Revenue of $692.6 million was more than $16 million above consensus as well.

“CrowdStrike's first quarter results exceeded our guided metrics and reached new financial milestones, delivering the winning combination of growth, profitability and free cash flow at scale,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike CEO and cofounder. "Our demonstrated leadership in leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes and consolidate security spend strategically positions CrowdStrike to win in our markets.”

The cloud security company added $174 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the quarter and now has $2.73 billion in total ARR. This amounts to a 42% increase in ARR YoY, which is nothing to sneer at. Management expects revenue to rise nearly 35% for the full year, but this is a decline from recent years that saw sales rise by the high double digits.

The adjusted gross margin on CrowdStrike's subscriptions rose one percentage point from a year ago to 80%, and the company saw a large surge in customers adopting more than five product modules.

Free cash flow in the first quarter came in at $227.4 million. This compares to $157.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

CrowdStrike stock forecast

CrowdStrike stock has been on a tear for all of May, rising from the $115s to above $160. This makes it somewhat fitting that the stock tanks on the last day of the month. The 20-day moving average is just a little farther lower near $138, so the abrupt sell-off may soon find shelter. If not, the 50-day moving average is just below $134. In between the two price levels sits $137, which acted as resistance in April and support in November of 2022.