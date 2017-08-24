Credit rating agency Fitch warnings of consequences to US government shutdown - UOB

Analysts at UOB explained concerns over the possible risk of US government shutdown in late Sep,

Key Quotes:

"Credit rating agency Fitch warned that any failure by the US to raise the federal debt ceiling in a timely manner would have potentially negative consequences for US sovereign rating."

"Fitch currently rates the US at AAA, equivalent to Moody’s Aaa. However, S&P rates the US at AA+, with an underweight."