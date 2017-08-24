Credit rating agency Fitch warnings of consequences to US government shutdown - UOB

Credit rating agency Fitch warnings of consequences to US government shutdown - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB explained concerns over the possible risk of US government shutdown in late Sep,
Key Quotes:
"Credit rating agency Fitch warned that any failure by the US to raise the federal debt ceiling in a timely manner would have potentially negative consequences for US sovereign rating."
"Fitch currently rates the US at AAA, equivalent to Moody’s Aaa. However, S&P rates the US at AA+, with an underweight."
