Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca confirms 100% protection against severe disease in primary analysis of phase 3 trials

AstraZeneca confirmed 100% protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death in the primary analysis of phase 3 trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, per a preprint in The Lancet.

Key takeaways

“Results demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 76% (CI: 59% to 86%) after a first dose, with protection maintained to the second dose. With an inter-dose interval of 12 weeks or more, vaccine efficacy increased to 82% (CI: 63%, 92%).”

“The analysis also showed the potential for the vaccine to reduce asymptomatic transmission of the virus, based on weekly swabs obtained from volunteers in the UK trial. “

“The data showed that PCR positive readings were reduced by 67% (CI: 49%, 78%) after a single dose, and 50% (CI: 38% to 59%) after the two-dose regimen, supporting a substantial impact on the transmission of the virus.”

Among other covid vaccine developments globally, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac are expected to develop a number of MRNA COVID-19 vaccines for variants.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V covid vaccine has shown 92% efficacy in protecting people from developing COVID-19 symptoms, according to study that followed a Phase 3 trial in Moscow hospitals and clinics.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains buoyed amid the US stimulus and vaccine-driven optimism.

The S&P 500 futures gain 0.50% to trade at 3,832 while the US dollar index sheds 0.15% to wallow around 91.00.