Covid Strain: European regulator says no evidence to suggest vaccine won't work against new variant

The European Medicines Agency has stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine will not work against the new coronavirus strain. The variant discovered in Britain is potentially 70% more transmissible than the mutations known so far.

The EMA made this statement when approving the vaccine for usage in the EU. The bloc will start its vaccination campaign on December 27.

EUR/USD has edged higher, trading at 1.2210, recovering most of its losses. The currency pair hit a low of 1.2129 earlier.