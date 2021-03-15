A report in the Financial Times (FT) last week is gaining increased investor attention as vaccine problems in most countries see continued restrictions and in some cases additional restrictions in certain regions.

The FT reported that Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world's largest haulage and distribution groups, saying that more than half of adults in rich countries will have to wait a further 15 months before being vaccinated. This is in contrast with current reopening optimism sweeping across global equity markets. Largely on the basis of an aggressive and successful vaccine rollout in countries such as the UK, US, and Israel.

However, the majority of rich countries are some way behind in their vaccination programs. The EU has been struggling with vaccine supply and Japan has barely commenced its vaccination program. Australia and New Zealand are also at only the infancy stage of their vaccine programs as global supply problemes hinder vaccine rollout.

In speaking of the 15-month timeline for most adults in rich countries Detlef Trefzger, chief executive of Kuehne+Nagel said “This already is fast. This sounds shocking for some people, but we have to be realistic", “It’s about production, not logistics,” “I don’t want to talk about hearsay or the feedback we get, but I would not expect it to be realistic that more than 30-50 per cent of people [would be] vaccinated in the western world before summer next year,” Trefzger said, the report from the FT.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.