COVID-19 triage in UK: Only those “reasonably certain” to survive will have access to intensive care – Telegraph

The Telegraph reports that "intensive care for coronavirus patients now limited to those 'reasonably certain' to survive, NHS London Trust concedes".

A department head at Imperial College Healthcare revealed on Sunday that fewer and fewer marginal patients are being selected for ventilator treatment because so many serious cases require a fortnight on the machines.

It comes as the NHS faces the toughest week in its history, with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, warning the number of deaths will increase.

Imperial College Healthcare acknowledged that “very poorly patients with coronavirus may need to be on a ventilator for extended periods," adding that "for some patients this would not be in their best interests”, but denied people are being denied care due to capacity problems....