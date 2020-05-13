COVID-19: Rick Bright warns of “darkest winter in modern history”

Rick Bright, the former head of the Federal Agency charged with overseeing the rapid production of a vaccine, will warn of the “darkest winter in modern history” if the US does not develop a coordinated approach based on science to combat COVID-19, ABC reports.
Bright is due to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
In prepared remarks, Bright will say to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health :
Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities. While it is terrifying to acknowledge the extent of the challenge that we currently confront, the undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system,
Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history,
– Bright plans to say.
The virus is out there, it’s everywhere. We need to be able to find it, to isolate it and to stop it from infecting more people. We need tests that are accurate, rapid, easy to use, low cost, and available to everyone who needs them,
– Bright will say.
Market implications
As markets that have banked on economies getting back to work, the second spike in new case and deaths will really rock the apple cart. Markets may well take their cues on such warnings.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout
Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.
WTI: Price consolidation continues
WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.
Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.