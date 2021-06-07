Coupa Software Stock: COUP hovers near 52-week low ahead of Q1 earnings

- Coupa Software will deliver its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7, 2021.
- Shares of COUP are down 39% since mid-February.
- COUP stock currently sits on support at $230.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) traded up gingerly in the premarket at the start of the week on Monday, June 7. Executives will deliver earnings results for Q1 of its 2022 fiscal year. Although the popular software-as-a-service (SaaS) company is beloved by Wall Street, the market has been more short-term minded since the start of the year. COUP shares are down 39% since mid-February along with a number of other high-growth upstarts and fell 0.4% at the open on Monday before rebounding 1.6% in the first hour of trading. The company is expected to report a loss of $0.19 a share after the close.
COUP share price: Support and resistance levels
Shares of the corporate-spending management firm are in the tricky spot of being almost universally praised by analysts but existing in a prolonged downturn that shows no signs of letting up. Of the six most recent major analyst actions, five graded Coupa as either “overweight” or “outperform”. While other hot stocks have gained their footing since the beginning of May, COUP dropped another 14.5%. Now, at least, it is sitting on what appears to be decent support. On the weekly chart, three of the last four weeks either opened or closed in the space between $230.23 and $231.04. This price level also shows support all the way back during the week of May 26, 2020, when it acted as resistance.
The 20 and 50-week Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) fly high above the current price at $282.48 and $294.87, not even in the same airspace. The 20-week crossed below the 50-week at approximately $294, give that price level for bulls to aim for. Before traders can aim that high, however, they will need to shoot for $270 – a resistance barrier for traders back in April.
COUP weekly chart
On the downside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a reading of 37 on the weekly chart. This likely means that many observers expect a further fall, as the stock is still not in overbought territory. Below the current price, there is a broad demand zone between $199.60 and $227.50. It is likely that COUP shares would once again be bought up here if they should extend down this far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.