China's Country Garden honors US bond coupon payments on Tuesday, averts default

Citing a person close to the company, Reuters reported on Tuesday, China's largest private property developer, Country Garden, managed to honor interest payments on two US Dollar bonds, due last month.
The grace period for the coupon payments was due to end on Tuesday but Country Garden averted a default.
The embattled Chinese property giant failed to make coupon payments totalling $22.5 million due on August. 6. Both payments had 30-day grace periods, ending on the global Tuesday, as Reuters reported.
Last Friday, Country Garden won approval from onshore creditors to extend a private bond worth CNY3.9 billion ($536 million).
Market reaction
The above headlines fail to lift risk sentiment, as the US S&P 500 futures drop 0.12% on the day while the AUD/USD pair sticks to lows near 0.6420 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy announcements.
