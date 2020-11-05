US election: Counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia has been temporarily halted – MSNBC

The counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia has been temporarily halted, MSNBC reported on Thursday, per Reuters.

Citing unnamed sources, MNSBC said Democrats plan to ask Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn lower court ruling on ballot observers.

According to the Associated Press, US President Donald Trump has 50.1% and former Vice President Joe Biden has 48.7% with 87% of votes tallied in the state.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be weighing on the market mood. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 2.05% on the day at 3,513.