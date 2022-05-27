Costco reported its fiscal Q3 earnings after the close on Thursday.

COST earnings beat on the top and bottom lines with EPS only ahead by 1 cent.

Retail earnings have been mixed with Walmart/Target poor but Dollar Tree/Dollar General strong.

Costco (COST) stock failed to push on in the after-hours trading on Thursday as it had finished the main session nearly 6% ahead. Consumer retail stocks have been all the focus for the past two weeks. First, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) shocked markets with downbeat talk of rising inflationary problems, margin pressure and consumers switching to lower-priced goods. The sector was hammered after those earnings, and we opined that the risk-reward going into this earnings week was actually to belong in our retail earnings preview here.

The general gist of the argument was that the bad news had been more or less priced in, and so it proved. We got strong earnings from Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Thursday, and both stocks surged. Dollar General closed up 13%, while Dollar Tree closed up 21%. Costco stock closed up 6%. This then paved the way for a neutral if not slightly risk-averse position in Costco ahead of its earnings, and so it proved. The stock has had a muted reaction to its results with it currently losing 2% since Thursday's close.

Costco Stock News

Third-quarter revenues came in at $52.6 billion ahead of the $51.8 billion estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.04, which was more or less in line. The estimate was $3.03. That represents strong sales growth of nearly 15%.

However, there is a caveat. Costco sells gasoline, and as we know prices are surging. Costco alluded to this in the post-earnings conference call. "Gasoline price inflation positively impacted sales in the quarter, just a little bit more than 5%." However, there are some benefits to rising fuel prices. It likely enhances customer loyalty. Costco operates a membership model, and its gas prices are some of the lowest around. If you want to buy gas, you have to be a member. Membership retention is running at all-time high levels of 92.3%. Costco also reported margin pressure as its gross margin lost 99 basis points versus a year earlier.

Costco Stock Forecast

Last week's sell-off gave us a strong signal from a combination of the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being oversold. This played out perfectly, but still below $482 the chart remains bearish. This was the post-Walmart and Target meltdown, and that marks the first resistance. With the broader market recovering and strong earnings from other retailers, there is a possibility that this rally continues. Breaking above $482 will bring the 200-day moving average at $510 into view.

COST daily chart