- Costco is set to release earnings after the close on Thursday.
- COST stock has rallied 10% from last week's lows.
- Costco is not far from its all-time high at $571.
Costco (COST) is set to release its Q2 earnings after the close on Thursday. Costco is a discount warehouse retailer and provides an insight into the health of US consumer spending. Walmart (WMT), one of Costco's main competitors, recently announced its results on February 17. Walmart's results were solid if unspectacular with a beat on the top and bottom lines. WMT stock did advance 4% after earnings, but those gains have been hard to sustain in the current environment.
We also note how Walmart and Costco stock price correlation has of late broken down with Costco advancing more significantly. It will need strong results to maintain this outperformance.
Costco (COST) versus Walmart (WMT), daily
Costco Stock News
The consensus forecast from Wall Street for earnings per share is $2.72 and the revenue estimate is set at $51.4 billion. 21 analysts cover the stock and give it an average price target of $578 with a strong buy rating. Outlook will have increased significance given the massive inflationary environment we are in and how Costco plans to deal with these price pressures and pass them onto consumers. Margins will, therefore, be the key metric in our view, though they usually are. Costco did receive a strong endorsement recently from Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger who said it is a great investment for the long term and that he does not think about selling a single share. High praise indeed.
Costco Stock Forecast
In our view, the recent 10% price spike puts the risk-reward slightly more to the downside. However, continued growth in membership could be a catalyst, so this will need to be watched. With inflationary pressures, a discount retailer is likely to see fresh business as consumers battle rising inflation. The delicate balance of keeping costs low and maintaining margins is what analysts will be focused on.
From a technical perspective, $534 is the key resistance. Above and a trek to record highs opens up, but hold below this level and a move to test $470 is more likely. $450 is a strong support based on the volume profile.
Costco (COST) stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches yearly low amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges
The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.