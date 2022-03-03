Costco is set to release earnings after the close on Thursday.

COST stock has rallied 10% from last week's lows.

Costco is not far from its all-time high at $571.

Costco (COST) is set to release its Q2 earnings after the close on Thursday. Costco is a discount warehouse retailer and provides an insight into the health of US consumer spending. Walmart (WMT), one of Costco's main competitors, recently announced its results on February 17. Walmart's results were solid if unspectacular with a beat on the top and bottom lines. WMT stock did advance 4% after earnings, but those gains have been hard to sustain in the current environment.

We also note how Walmart and Costco stock price correlation has of late broken down with Costco advancing more significantly. It will need strong results to maintain this outperformance.

Costco (COST) versus Walmart (WMT), daily

Costco Stock News

The consensus forecast from Wall Street for earnings per share is $2.72 and the revenue estimate is set at $51.4 billion. 21 analysts cover the stock and give it an average price target of $578 with a strong buy rating. Outlook will have increased significance given the massive inflationary environment we are in and how Costco plans to deal with these price pressures and pass them onto consumers. Margins will, therefore, be the key metric in our view, though they usually are. Costco did receive a strong endorsement recently from Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger who said it is a great investment for the long term and that he does not think about selling a single share. High praise indeed.

Costco Stock Forecast

In our view, the recent 10% price spike puts the risk-reward slightly more to the downside. However, continued growth in membership could be a catalyst, so this will need to be watched. With inflationary pressures, a discount retailer is likely to see fresh business as consumers battle rising inflation. The delicate balance of keeping costs low and maintaining margins is what analysts will be focused on.

From a technical perspective, $534 is the key resistance. Above and a trek to record highs opens up, but hold below this level and a move to test $470 is more likely. $450 is a strong support based on the volume profile.

Costco (COST) stock chart, daily