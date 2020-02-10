Coronavirus: WHO says incidents without travel history to China could “spark larger fire”

The World Health Organization has expressed concern that the recent coronavirus incidents such as those in France could "be the spark that starts a larger fire." The cases involve people who have not visited China.

Stock markets are trading steadily as headlines related to the outbreak continue grabbing the headlines.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, has also briefed on its mission to China. The outbreak has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000 according to Beijing. Many have returned to work in the world's second-largest economy after an extended New Year holiday.

In Europe, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK doubled from four to eight while several companies have canceled their participation in Barcelona's Mobile World Congress which normally attracts 100,000 visitors.