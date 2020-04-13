Coronavirus updates: New cases from China surge to six-week high, Germany’s sees lowest daily case rise in three weeks

During Monday’s Asian session, Reuters came out with the news that China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travelers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

The news cited an increase of 108 cases, the highest rise since March 05 figures of 143. With that, there are now 82,160 total cases in China with death toll rose by two to 3,341.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) released the daily coronavirus data suggesting the lowest daily increase in the numbers of the cases to 123,016. Further, the death toll rose 116 to 2,789 by April 13, 2020.

FX implications

Although a lack of major data/events amid Easter Monday could keep market moves confined, the risk-tone may follow clues from the virus updates to extend the early-day weakness.