US Vice President Mike Pence has announced that insurers have agreed to waive all tests for coronavirus and other measures from health companies.

President Donald Trump later said that airlines and cruise ships will receive support amid the crisis which has weighed heavily on both industries.

Stocks have edged higher after the announcement, after falling earlier on reports that a stimulus package is not ready.

Markets are expecting additional stimulus measures from the administration in the face of the crisis. Another update from the White House is due at 17:30 Eastern, 21:30 GMT.