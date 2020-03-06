Germany has confirmed the number of coronavirus cases jumped from 400 to 543. Europe's largest economy has seen an acceleration in the number of infections.

In other developments, Moody's, a ratings agency, is encouraged by the attempts of the Chinese auto sector to return to business.

Investors are concerned with the spread of the illness in the US, where testing has been limited so far.

Stock markets remain on the back foot, with falls in European shares and S&P fugures pointing to fresh drops.