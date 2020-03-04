CBS is reporting that a student in Manhattan is the third confirmed case of the coronavirus disease in New York state. The illness has been most pronounced on the other side of the continent, in Washington state, but continues spreading.

In hard-hit Italy, the government is considering banning all public events including cinemas and theaters. Rome is also contemplating closing schools and universities for two weeks.

China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, and Brazil are among the countries with a high number of infections.

Stock markets remain upbeat after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, but volatility remains high.