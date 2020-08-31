Daniel Andrews, Premier of Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, said on Sunday that he will unveil a road map out of lockdown.

However, at Monday’s press conference, Andrews said that it was too early to ''settle that road map'' and that health authorities would be analyzing data throughout the week.

Additional comments

“There was no economic benefit to pushing a plan ''too fast'' and then being forced back into restrictions.”

"Modelling scenarios being run through various supercomputers; there is an enormous amount of work going on, and we will be in a position to be able to share that roadmap, what it will look like its various components and phases, with the community on Sunday.”

"It cannot be 100 percent certain, because everything must be based on case numbers.”

"I am deeply, deeply grateful to every single Victorian who is staying the course, who is making their own personal contribution to a strategy that is defeating this virus. We will defeat this second wave."

As on Monday, Victoria has recorded 73 new coronavirus cases as the number of deaths jumped to 41. It is the highest number of deaths published by the department on a single day.

AUD/USD consolidates below 20-month highs

AUD/USD has regained poise and looks to retest the 20-month highs of 0.7382, as the US dollar resumes its downtrend amid the risk-on rally in the Asian equities.

Investors also cheer the upbeat Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMIs, as the aussie now targets the 0.7400 levels.

At the press time, the spot trades at 0.7366, up 0.03% on the day.