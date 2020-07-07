Coronavirus update: Victoria reports 191 new infections, highest ever daily increase

The Australian state of Victoria, the COVID-19 hotpot and under lockdown once again, reported 191 new infections on Tuesday, up from Monday’s rise of 127. This marks the highest ever daily case tally.

As of Monday, the Australian death toll rose to 106.

With the growing numbers of cases, the State Premier Daniel Andrews is a considering 4-week state-wide lockdown, as reported by an Australian newspaper.

The NSW-Victoria border is closed now. A travel ban is already in place for residents of Melbourne. Returning NSW residents will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is trading flat around 0.6975, awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate decision for the next direction. The spot faced rejection at 0.6997 earlier today.