Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 7,569 to 631,040

Florida's Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increased by 7,569 to a total of 631,040, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 190 to 11,521 and the hospitalizations declined by 132 to 3,612.

Market reaction

Despite the sharp increase recorded in COVID-19 cases in Florida, the market mood remains upbeat and the S&P 500 Index was last seen gaining 0.45% on the day at 3,516.