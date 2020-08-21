Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 4,684 to 593,286

Florida's Department of Health announced on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 4,684 to a total of 593,286, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 118 to 10,304 and the hospitalizations declined by 485 to 4,944.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.06% on a daily basis at 3,387.