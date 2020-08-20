Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 4,555 to 588,602

Florida's Department of Health announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 4,555 to a total of 585,602, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 117 to 10,184 and the hospitalizations declined by 17 to 5,429.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX), which started the day in the negative territory, was posting small daily gains at 3,377.