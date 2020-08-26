Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 3,220 to 608,722

Florida's Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increased by 3,220 to a total of 608,722, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 153 to 10,870 and the hospitalizations declined by 102 to 4,441.

Market reaction

Market participants don't seem to be paying any attention to this report and risk-on flows continue to dominate during the American session. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.35% on the day at 3,455.