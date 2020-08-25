Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 2,673 to 605,502

Florida's Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 2,673 to a total of 605,502, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 183 to 10,717 and the hospitalizations declined by 92 to 4,543.

Market reaction

This report was largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.06% on a daily basis at 3,429 and the US Dollar Index was losing 0.15% at 93.15.