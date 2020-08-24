Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 2,257 to 602,829

Florida's Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 2,257 to a total of 602,829, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 72 to 10,534 and the hospitalizations increased by 36 to 4,635.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.64% on a daily basis at 3,418.