Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 1,838 to 648,269

Florida's Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increased by 1,838 to a total of 648,269, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 22 to 12,023 and the hospitalizations declined by 19 to 3,155.

Market reaction

The market reaction was muted to this report and market conditions remain thin due to the Labor Day holiday in the US. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.04% on a daily basis at 93.02.