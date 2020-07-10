Coronavirus update US: Cases in Florida surge by 11,433 on Friday

The latest data published by Florida's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 11,433, or 4.9%, on Friday to a total of 244,151.

Further details of the report revealed that 12.75% of all tests came out positive compared to 18.39% on Thursday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. At the moment, the US Dollar Index was down 0.35% on the day at 96.45 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was gaining 0.23% at 3,160 points.