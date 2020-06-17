Coronavirus update US: Cases in Arizona increase by 4.7%, 17 fatalities in New York

The latest data from Arizona revealed that the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by 1,827, or 4.7%, on a daily basis to 40,924.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State stood at 1,479 as of June 16th, the lowest number since March 20th. Moreover, Cuomo announced that there were 17 deaths on the same day, the lowest daily death toll since the start of the outbreak.

"Less than 1% of some 60,000 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19 on June 16 were positive," the governor concluded.

Market reaction

These headlines did little to nothing to improve market sentiment. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were virtually unchanged on a daily basis.