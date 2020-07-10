Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 4,221 to 116,892

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 4,221 to a total of 116,892 on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations decreased by 5 to 3,432 as of Thursday. Moreover, adult intensive care unit beds in use by all patients in the state stayed unchanged at 89%.

Market reaction

Market sentiment remains mixed following these figures. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.28% and 0.66%, respectively. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is losing 0.1% at 10,537.