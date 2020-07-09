Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 4,057 to a total of 112,671

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 4,057 to a total of 112,671, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased by 16 to 3,437 as of Wednesday to post a fresh record high for 12th day in a row.

Adult intensive care unit beds in use by all patients in the state edged lower from 91% on Tuesday to 89% on Wednesday.

Market reaction

Markets remain risk-averse on Thursday amid US coronavirus figures and political jitters. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were losing 1.97% and 1.55%, respectively.