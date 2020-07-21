Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 3,500 to 148,683

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 3,500 to a total of 148,683 on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the report revealed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by 43 to 3,041 as of Monday. Moreover, the death toll in the state increased by 134 to 2,918.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat on Tuesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was up 0.65% on the day at 3,272 points.